PM Modi wishes Mexican president speedy recovery from Covid
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 00:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished a speedy recovery to Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Mexican president announced on Monday he has contracted COVID-19 a second time.
President Obrador wrote that he tested positive, after he had sounded hoarse at a morning news briefing. He contracted COVID-19 and recovered from it the first time in early 2021.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wished a speedy recovery to the Mexican president in Spanish.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Spanish
- Mexican
- Narendra Modi
- Mexico
- Andrés Manuel López
- Obrador
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore at Haldwani in Uttarakhand.
Projects launched today will help make this the decade of Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi.
Twitter bans personal Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
Bulli Bai app row: Delhi Police seeks info from Twitter, GitHub; DCW asks cops to appear before it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases over Rs 20,900 cr to about 10.09 cr farmers as 10th installment under PM-KISAN