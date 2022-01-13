UP polls: Congress, RLD leaders join BSP

Days ahead of UP elections, two leaders from Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday. BSP chief Mayawati tweeted on Thursday, "Former UP home minister S Saiduzzaman's son Salman Saeed joined BSP on January 12. He left the Congress party and joined the BSP. The party has fielded him from Charthawal constituency."

She further said, "Along with him, former Union minister Rashid Masood's nephew and Imran Masood's brother Noaman Masood joined BSP. He left RLD and joined the BSP. The party has fielded Gangoh constituency." Imran Masood had recently joined Samajwadi Party after leaving the Congress party. (ANI)

