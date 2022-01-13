Akhilesh trying to run the show with help of others: UP minister on defections by BJP leaders

Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is trying to run the show with the help of others as he has “nothing of his own”.

He was reacting to the recent defections of BJP ministers and legislators, who are likely to join the Samajwadi Party.

“Akhilesh Yadav is trying to run the show with the help of others as he has nothing of his own, but his dream will not come true as the election environment in the state is in favour of the BJP,” Pathak said at a meeting of 'Prabudh Varg' (enlightened class, including Brahmins) here on Wednesday.

In a fresh jolt to the BJP, Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad Assembly constituency here, on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the party alleging 'lack of respect' by the government towards backward classes and Dalits.

Verma is the seventh legislator, including two ministers, to have resigned from the BJP over the last three days.

Seeking support of the intellectuals to help the saffron party win with a big margin in the upcoming state polls, the minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP will form the government with a thumping majority this year.

He also paid a visit to the houses of some eminent families belonging to Brahmins in the city.

Talking to reporters later on the BJP leaders parting ways with the party, Pathak said, ''For five years, we have worked in the midst of the public. When the (poll) result will come, it will be in favour of the BJP.” PTI CORR SAB SRY

