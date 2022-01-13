Left Menu

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after medical procedure

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been discharged from hospital following a successful medical procedure, the National Heart Institute said on Thursday. "He will continue his recuperation and recovery process at home," the institute said in a statement. It did not say what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:38 IST
Mahathir Mohamad Image Credit: Wikimedia
It did not say what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone. Mahathir was prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and held the top post again from 2018 to 2020. The nonagenarian, who is still an active lawmaker, was admitted into the institute last Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalized.

It did not say what procedure Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, had undergone. Mahathir was prime minister from 1981 to 2003 and held the top post again from 2018 to 2020. The nonagenarian, who is still an active lawmaker, was admitted into the institute last Friday, the second time in as many months that he has been hospitalized.

He was hospitalized on Dec. 16 before being discharged a week later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

