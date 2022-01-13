BJP forms committee to seek justice for mentally-challenged alleged rape victim

The state BJP on Thursday formed a committee to seek justice for the mentally-challenged girl who was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts in Rajasthan's Alwar, recently.

Members of the high-level committee members left for Ranthambore where Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is on a personal tour.

Earlier in the day, BJP state president Satish Poonia met the victim and her family members at the JK Lone Hospital.

Party's national secretary Alka Gurjar, Mahila Morcha state president Alka Mundra, chief spokesperson of the party in the state and MLA Ramlal Sharma, MP Jaskaur Meena and Minister of State Jitendra Gothwal are the committee members.

Chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Sangeeta Beniwal also reached JK Lone Hospital and inquired about the health of the girl from the doctors. Beniwal said arrangements made in the hospital to treat the girl have been reviewed and in view of her health, psychiatric doctors have also been assigned duty at the hospital.

On Tuesday, a mentally-challenged girl was found in a distressed state with injuries on her private parts in Alwar. She underwent a surgery at a hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of rape but anything conclusive can be said only after the report of the medical jurist, police said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sought a report from DGP M L Lather on the matter.

The girl, about 14 years old, had been missing from her house for several hours before she was spotted on a road near Tijara Fatak at around 9 pm on Tuesday.

Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam has formed teams to investigate the case.

Around 150 CCTV cameras in the area are being examined, police said.

