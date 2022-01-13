Left Menu

Puducherry Lt Governor hosts Pongal festival at Raj Nivas; CM, MLAs participate

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-01-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 16:37 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday hosted the Pongal festival on the lawns of the Raj Nivas here in which the Chief Minister N Rangasamy and his cabinet colleagues participated.

Rangasamy, his ministerial colleagues, legislators belonging to the ruling AINRC, Bharathiya Janata Party, the opposition DMK, independent MLAs and officials joined hands with Soundararajan to celebrate the harvest festival amid chanting of hymns by Tamil scholars and also performance of folklore events by teams of experts at the Raj Nivas, the office-cum-residence of the Lt Governor.

'Pongal' was prepared using earthen ware and mud pots and those present at the venue raised `happy Pongal` slogans.

She told the gathering that ''we should celebrate Pongal festival with utmost care and caution in the context of the prevailing pandemic situation.'' District Collector E Vallavan was among those present.

