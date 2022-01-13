Left Menu

Iran leader's website showcases Trump drone strike animation

13-01-2022
  • Iran

The website of Iran's supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

The animated video was part of a contest to mark the Jan. 3, 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei's office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike.

The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, calling for revenge for Soleimani's slaying.

Earlier this month, Iran's hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Trump be “prosecuted and killed.” “If not, I'm telling all American leaders, don't doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.

