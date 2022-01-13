PM Modi greets people on Lohri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Lohri on Thursday.Lohri is traditionally celebrated in north India to mark the Rabi harvest and the Suns movement towards the northern hemisphere.Modi tweeted, Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyones good health and well-being.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Lohri on Thursday.
Lohri is traditionally celebrated in north India to mark the Rabi harvest and the Sun's movement towards the northern hemisphere.
Modi tweeted, ''Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society.'' PTI KR DIV DIV
