PM Modi greets people on Lohri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Lohri on Thursday.Lohri is traditionally celebrated in north India to mark the Rabi harvest and the Suns movement towards the northern hemisphere.Modi tweeted, Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyones good health and well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Lohri on Thursday.

Lohri is traditionally celebrated in north India to mark the Rabi harvest and the Sun's movement towards the northern hemisphere.

Modi tweeted, ''Wishing you all a Happy Lohri. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being. May this special day further the spirit of brotherhood in our society.'' PTI KR DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

