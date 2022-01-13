Left Menu

One minister, 3-4 MLAs will resign from BJP everyday in Uttar Pradesh till Jan 20: Dharam Singh Saini after quitting Yogi cabinet

Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned as minister in Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, said that they wlll follow Swami Prasad Maurya and clamed a minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday from the BJP till January 20.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:27 IST
One minister, 3-4 MLAs will resign from BJP everyday in Uttar Pradesh till Jan 20: Dharam Singh Saini after quitting Yogi cabinet
Dharam Singh Saini with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after quiting BJP. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned as minister in Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, said that they wlll follow Swami Prasad Maurya and clamed a minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday from the BJP till January 20. Saini said he had resigned from Yogi Adiyanth government beccause "for five years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed".

"We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday till Jan 20," he said. The pre-poll churning in Uttar Pradesh has seen the BJP getting a jolt with six MLAs resigning from the party and three ministers quitting the government amid signals that they will join Samajwadi Party.

Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi Adiyanath cabinet in the last three days. In their resignation letters, the ministers have accused the BJP government of having a "callous attitude" towards Dalits, farmers, the unemployed youth and those belonging to other backward classes.

The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the state cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP.Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday.After quitting as a minister, Dharam Singh Saini met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "I welcome him to the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said. Samajwadi Party has stiched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls which will be held in seven phases in February-March. It has emerged as the main rival of ruling BJP in the state.

Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022