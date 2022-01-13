One minister, 3-4 MLAs will resign from BJP everyday in Uttar Pradesh till Jan 20: Dharam Singh Saini after quitting Yogi cabinet

Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned as minister in Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, said that they wlll follow Swami Prasad Maurya and clamed a minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday from the BJP till January 20. Saini said he had resigned from Yogi Adiyanth government beccause "for five years Dalits, backward classes were suppressed, their voices were suppressed".

"We will do whatever Swami Prasad Maurya will say. One minister and 3-4 MLAs will resign everyday till Jan 20," he said. The pre-poll churning in Uttar Pradesh has seen the BJP getting a jolt with six MLAs resigning from the party and three ministers quitting the government amid signals that they will join Samajwadi Party.

Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday who has resigned from the Yogi Adiyanath cabinet in the last three days. In their resignation letters, the ministers have accused the BJP government of having a "callous attitude" towards Dalits, farmers, the unemployed youth and those belonging to other backward classes.

The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the state cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP.Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday.After quitting as a minister, Dharam Singh Saini met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "I welcome him to the Samajwadi Party," Yadav said. Samajwadi Party has stiched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls which will be held in seven phases in February-March. It has emerged as the main rival of ruling BJP in the state.

Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)