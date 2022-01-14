Left Menu

PAGD postpones Jan 15 meeting in Jammu due to spike in Covid cases

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD has postponed its January 15 meeting here in view of a surge in Covid cases, its spokesman said on Friday. The PAGD had held meetings in Ladakh as well as in Jammu last year, however, the fresh meeting is aimed to test the response of political groups in the Jammu region.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-01-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 20:59 IST
PAGD postpones Jan 15 meeting in Jammu due to spike in Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has postponed its January 15 meeting here in view of a surge in Covid cases, its spokesman said on Friday. The meeting of the alliance of Jammu and Kashmir-based mainstream political parties, including the National Conference (NC) and the PDP, was to be held to discuss its ''future plans'', CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said. ''We have postponed the meeting of the PAGD to be held in Jammu tomorrow in wake of the spike in Covid cases here'' the spokesman.

Tarigami said whenever the Covid situation improves, the alliance will hold the meeting here.

It was scheduled to be held at the residence of NC chief Farooq Abdullah at Bhatindi, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Tarigami were among others schedule to take part.

Tarigami said that the meeting is part of a programme to discuss the expansion of the alliance in the Jammu region. The PAGD had held meetings in Ladakh as well as in Jammu last year, however, the fresh meeting is aimed to test the response of political groups in the Jammu region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022