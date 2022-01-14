Left Menu

Will expose true intentions of VHP, Bajrang Dal: Cong's SC dept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 23:26 IST
Will expose true intentions of VHP, Bajrang Dal: Cong's SC dept
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress’ Scheduled Castes department on Friday questioned the 'Samrasta Abhiyan' of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, and said it will expose them before the people.

In a statement, the chairman of the SC department of the Congress, Rajesh Lilothia, said the party will not let them hide their true intentions or actions, and “we will continue to expose them”.

Both the organisations are branches of the RSS and the BJP, and function as their agencies, Lilothia said, alleging that they perpetuate caste-based violence against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across India. ''This so-called 'Samrasta Abhiyan' is nothing but a fraud, scam and deception to mislead the people of India,'' he said.

To expose the real nature of the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, “we do not have to go too far into the past”, he said, citing several examples of leaders of VHP and Bajrang Dal indulging in attacks on the oppressed classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

EU top diplomat condemns Ukraine cyber attack, offers help

 Belarus
4
Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of science; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Son calls father's pig-heart transplant a miracle of s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022