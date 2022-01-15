Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest Assembly polls from Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin on Feb 10, the BJP said on Saturday while releasing its first list of candidates.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-01-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 13:55 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to contest Assembly polls from Gorakhpur
BJP leaders with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will contest from the Gorakhpur constituency in the upcoming Assembly polls that are scheduled to begin on Feb 10, the BJP said on Saturday while releasing its first list of candidates. While addressing the press conference, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "We are releasing a list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase."

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur seat. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to contest from Sirathu assembly segment," he said. Yogi Adityanath has been the Member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, Uttar Pradesh, for five consecutive terms since 1998

Earlier, it was reported that the Chief Minister would also contest from Ayodhya. However, this report now stands nullified. Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launches

FAA requires new precautions for some Boeing 787 landings after new 5G launc...

 United States
2
Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

Jupiter-size gaseous planet discovered in data from NASA's TESS

 United States
3
This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

This newly-discovered exoplanet contains water vapor in its atmosphere

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022