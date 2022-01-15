J&K Cong seeks Lt Guv intervention in rehabilitating families affected by anti-encroachment drive

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Saturday sought personal intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in undoing the "injustice" meted out to tribal families who were displaced during an anti-encroachment drive by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) here recently. A party delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief G A Mir visited the affected families at Roop Nagar, in the outskirts of Jammu, and said the party stood by them.

The JDA on Tuesday retrieved prime land worth several crores of rupees during an anti-encroachment drive with the assistance of police and district administration in Roop Nagar. According to JDA officials, some 17 structures, including houses and cowsheds, were razed to the ground in the posh area, measuring over five acres. The affected families, mostly Gujjars and Bakarwals, claimed that they were in possession of the land for over eight decades. They alleged that they were suddenly rendered homeless by the government without serving any notice and in the harsh winter.

"Lt Governor Sinha should personally intervene in the matter to undo the injustice meted out to the poor tribal families who have been rendered homeless and appropriate action must be taken against the guilty," Mir, who was accompanied by senior party leaders, including working president Raman Bhalla, said. The PCC team listened to the grievances of the agitating families and denounced the "selective action" of the JDA against the tribal families having residential houses and cattle sheds since 1947, a party spokesman said.

Mir lashed out at the "arbitrary and selective action" of the government and said "such selective action against the poor sent wrong signals and it needed to be denounced".

Bhalla said action should instead have been initiated against the influential people occupying big chunks of government land. He urged the government to immediately rehabilitate them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)