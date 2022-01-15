Left Menu

'Society will not forgive you', says Kuldeep Sengar's daughter to Priyanka

In a list of candidates released on Thursday, Congress had named Asha Singh, the rape victims mother, as its candidate from Unnao assembly seat.In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Sengars daughter Aishwarya was seen objecting to the decision invoking morality.Priyanka Gandhi ji, this political step taken by you may be sound, I do not know politics.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 15-01-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 23:42 IST
'Society will not forgive you', says Kuldeep Sengar's daughter to Priyanka
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was confronted by jailed former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughter over her decision to field Makhi rape victim’s mother from Unnao Sadar seat. Kuldeep Sengar was sentenced to life imprisonment in December 2019 for raping a girl in Makhi village and is currently in jail. In a list of candidates released on Thursday, Congress had named Asha Singh, the rape victim's mother, as its candidate from Unnao assembly seat.

In a video that went viral on social media on Saturday, Sengar's daughter Aishwarya was seen objecting to the decision invoking “morality”.

''Priyanka Gandhi ji, this political step taken by you may be sound, I do not know politics. But the religion of society and morality will never forgive you,'' she allegedly said in the video. Aishwarya even claimed that Asha Singh, the proposed candidate, has a case registered against her for forging a transfer certificate and mark sheet. “More than dozen of cases are registered against your candidate's family in this UnnaoUnnao will never accept politics which destroys a family. You will also see its result on March 10. The blessings of our Unnao were with me and always will be,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

UPDATE 4-U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022