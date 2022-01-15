Kolkata civic polls violence: IYC says NHRC has registered case on its complaint

The Indian Youth Congress on Saturday said the National Human Rights Commission has registered a case on its complaint in connection with the violence during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on December 19, 2021.

The complaint was filed by IYC national secretary Amrish Ranjan Pandey on December 24, 2021.

''NHRC has registered a case against Mamata Banerjee & Commissioner of Police, Kolkata regarding the violence during Kolkata Municipal Elections held on 19.12.2021 being Case No. 117/25/5/2022 on the basis of a complaint filed by me and @Ambujspeaks,'' Pandey tweeted.

He also shared a screenshot of the acknowledgement mail received from the NHRC.

Sporadic incidents of violence, including hurling of bombs at two polling booths and skirmishes between political workers, were reported during the KMC polls.

In his complaint, Pandey had alleged that a Congress candidate was ''stripped in full public view'' and beaten up mercilessly, while another was thrashed in the presence of several police officers.

''There was large-scale violation of human rights but the police department and state administration stood there and did absolutely nothing and in some places, rather assisted the goons,'' the complaint read.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress registered a landslide victory in the municipal polls, winning 134 of 144 wards. The BJP won three wards, while the Congress and the Left Front bagged two each.

