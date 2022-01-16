Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal holds door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Goa

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a door-to-door campaign in Cortalim village of Goa, which is scheduled to go to polls this February.

ANI | Cortalim (Goa) | Updated: 16-01-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 16:40 IST
AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during the door-to-door campaign. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members was seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign.

Kejriwal said while talking to ANI, "We just did a door-to-door campaign. People are very excited to vote for Aam Aadmi Party, as they require a change and are tired of the other two parties (Congress and BJP). They have also heard about the work our party has done in Delhi." Kejriwal is currently on a two-day visit to Goa.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

