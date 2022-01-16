Left Menu

Goa: Lourenco quits TMC a month after joining it from Congress

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:07 IST
A month after quitting the Congress and joining the Trinamool Congress, former Goa MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on Sunday quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party, the move coming a few weeks ahead of Assembly polls in the state scheduled for February 14.

Reginaldo was MLA from Curtorim and was working president of Goa Congress when he quit the party and the state Assembly in December.

He did not give any reason in the letter that he sent to Banerjee informing her about his decision to leave TMC.

Meanwhile, BJP-turned-Congress leader Micheal Lobo invited Lourenco to return to the Congress.

Lourenco could not be contacted for comment.

