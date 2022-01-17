'Getting rid' of BJP in UP will be 'greater azadi' than in 1947, says Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that "getting rid of this party in Uttar Pradesh will be a greater azadi (freedom) than 1947" because they want to divide the country. Speaking at PDP's Tribal Youth Convention here today, Mufti said, "Assembly elections are going to take place in Uttar Pradesh, so they (BJP) are recalling Aurangzeb and Babar. Today, we have got a chance to get rid of BJP. It will be greater azadi than India's freedom of 1947 because they wanted to divide the country."

She further hit out at BJP and asked them to show development in Uttar Pradesh if they promised to develop the state. "They are giving jobs and land to outsiders and then they (BJP) claimed that this will do development in the state. I ask them to show development in Uttar Pradesh. They can't provide hospitals in UP," Mufti said.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

