UP Poll: Akhilesh Yadav has not alloted me a ticket, says Saharanpur Dehat sitting Cong MLA Masood Akhtar

Congress MLA from Saharanpur Dehat, Masood Akhtar, who had decided to join Samajwadi Party (SP) recently, said that Akhilesh Yadav has not alloted him a ticket for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. In a social media post, Masood Akhtar said that he went to join the SP with Imran Masood. He further said that he met the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav twice and everything was fine for two days. But on the third day, the party ticket was allotted to someone else. Following this, Akhtar came back to Saharanpur.

Masood Akhtar said that he will soon hold a meeting and form the future strategy to contest the upcoming polls. On January 12, Akhtar said that he had decided to join SP to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"We demanded an alliance (with Samajwadi Party) but that could not happen. There is a direct fight between the SP and the BJP, that is why Imran Masood and I have decided to join Samajwadi Party. We have sought Akhilesh Yadav's time for joining today," Congress MLA Masood Akhtar told ANI. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

