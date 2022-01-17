Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: AIMIM releases second list of candidates

AIMIM released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Monday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:16 IST
UP Assembly polls: AIMIM releases second list of candidates
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
AIMIM released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Monday. The second list includes the names of eight candidates. Earlier AIMIM released the first list of candidates for nine seats.

"We have announced to contest 100 seats for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. More candidates for other phases will be announced. We have made arrangements to conduct virtual rallies, as per the Election Commission's guidelines," said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad. AIMIM has fielded Talib Siddiqui from Bhojpur constituency (Farrukhabad), Sher Afghan from Rudauli (Ayodhya), Sadiq Ali from Jhansi Sadar (Jhansi), Taufeeq Pardhani from Bithri Chainpur (Bareilly) and Dr Abdul Mannan from Uthraula (Balrampur) assembly constituency.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

