Ratankumar Singh appointed working president of Manipur Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 19:42 IST
The Congress on Monday appointed Ratankumar Singh as the working president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

''The Congress president has approved the proposal of the appointment of Dr Kh. Ratankumar Singh as working president, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,'' a party statement said.

The elections in Manipur are being held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be out on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

