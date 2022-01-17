U.S. energy secretary to visit Mexico this week: Lopez Obrador

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Mexico this week and hold talks with senior members of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"She's going to meet with the Mexican energy minister, with the foreign minister, and we are also going to receive her here in the palace," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular morning news conference. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

