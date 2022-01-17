Left Menu

U.S. energy secretary to visit Mexico this week: Lopez Obrador

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 17-01-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 20:01 IST
U.S. energy secretary to visit Mexico this week: Lopez Obrador
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will travel to Mexico this week and hold talks with senior members of the government, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"She's going to meet with the Mexican energy minister, with the foreign minister, and we are also going to receive her here in the palace," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular morning news conference. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions

Science News Roundup: Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space mi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022