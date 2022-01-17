Left Menu

UP polls: RLD announces candidates from Baraut, Chhaprauli

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-01-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 21:34 IST
UP polls: RLD announces candidates from Baraut, Chhaprauli
The Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, on Monday declared its third list of two candidates.

It announced Vir Pal Rathi's candidature from Chhaprauli and Jaiveer Singh Tomar from Baraut – both seats in Baghpat district, according to the list shared by the party on social media.

BJP's Krishnapal Malik is the sitting MLA from Baraut, while Sahendra Singh Ramala represented Chhaprauli in the 17th state assembly. Ramala recently quit RLD and joined BJP.

Baraut and Chhaprauli will go to the polls on February 10 and the election results will be out on March 10.

The Jayant Chauahdry-led RLD and the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP had announced a tie-up in November last year.

The RLD had earlier announced 28 candidates for the polls in the western part of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

