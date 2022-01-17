Union minister Danve slams Maha govt for COVID-19 vaccine dose shortage talk
Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Monday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was speaking about COVID-19 vaccine shortage but neither Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray nor state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had raised the issue during meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the Centre was supplying doses in adequate numbers to all states and the Maharashtra government must provide details of its vaccination drive.
Tope had said the state was facing a shortage of vaccine doses after the drive opened up for the 15-18 age group, and had demanded that the Centre supply 40 lakh Covaxin and 50 lakh Covishield doses.
Danve also said Tope's demand for mandatory vaccination was not required currently as people were aware of the outbreak and were coming forward to get their jabs.
