Over a dozen dead in Saudi-led coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa

An air strike killed about 14 people in a single building in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, residents said on Tuesday, among strikes across the city by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group.

The alliance strikes on Houthi-held Sanaa followed a rebel attack on Monday on coalition partner the United Arab Emirates. The coalition also said it intercepted eight drones launched toward Saudi Arabia on Monday. Early on Tuesday, the coalition said it had begun air strikes against strongholds and camps in Sanaa belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthi group, Saudi state media said.

The strike that killed about 14 people, according to initial estimates, hit the home of a former military official. It killed him, his wife, his 25-year-old son, other family members and some unidentified people, a medical source and residents told Reuters.

Coalition strikes around the city had killed a total of about 20 people, the Houthi's deputy foreign minister said on Twitter. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said strikes had damaged houses, killed at least a dozen people, and injured about a dozen more.

The UAE has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing regions of Shabwa and Marib. Responding to Monday's Houthi-claimed attack on the UAE which set off explosions in fuel trucks, killing three people and igniting a blaze near Abu Dhabi airport, the UAE said it reserved the right to respond to "terrorist attacks and criminal escalation".

