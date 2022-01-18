UK finance minister Sunak: Of course I believe PM on lockdown parties
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-01-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:27 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he believed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's explanation over a drinks party in the gardens of Downing Street.
Asked if he believed Johnson's account to parliament of the event, Sunak said: "Of course I do - the Prime Minister set out his understanding of this matter in Parliament last week."
