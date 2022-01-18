U.S.'s Blinken to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Wednesday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv and Berlin this week, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, following last week's inconclusive talks with Russia.
Blinken, who travels Tuesday through Thursday, will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, the department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five Syrian soldiers killed, 20 injured by Islamic State -state media
Goa: 66 of 2,000 passengers on board Cordelia cruise ship which came from Mumbai test Covid positive, says state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
SC notice to Centre, Manipur govt on plea challenging ILP in state
Century Real Estate Records 68 Percent Growth in Residential Business in CY 21; Aims for Crossing INR 1,000 Crore Residential Sales by 2023
EC asks five poll-bound states to step up Covid vaccination drive