U.S.'s Blinken to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Wednesday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv and Berlin this week, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, following last week's inconclusive talks with Russia.

Blinken, who travels Tuesday through Thursday, will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

