U.S.'s Blinken to meet with Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Wednesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 17:38 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Kyiv and Berlin this week, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday, following last week's inconclusive talks with Russia.

Blinken, who travels Tuesday through Thursday, will meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

