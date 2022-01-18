White House says Americans deserve to see where lawmakers stand on voting rights
U.S. President Joe Biden believes the American people deserve to see where lawmakers stand on the fundamental right to vote, spokeswomen Jen Psaki told a White House briefing on Tuesday.
"That is a reason to move forward with this debate," she said. Democrats will bring their push to protect voting rights to the floor of the Senate this week, where it is expected to fail in the face of united Republican opposition.
