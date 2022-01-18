Left Menu

White House says Americans deserve to see where lawmakers stand on voting rights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:05 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden believes the American people deserve to see where lawmakers stand on the fundamental right to vote, spokeswomen Jen Psaki told a White House briefing on Tuesday.

"That is a reason to move forward with this debate," she said. Democrats will bring their push to protect voting rights to the floor of the Senate this week, where it is expected to fail in the face of united Republican opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

