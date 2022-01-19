Left Menu

UP: SP-RLD candidate, 59 others booked for violation of model code, Covid norms

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:14 IST
UP: SP-RLD candidate, 59 others booked for violation of model code, Covid norms
  • Country:
  • India

An Uttar Pradesh assembly poll candidate and 59 others were booked for alleged breaches of the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct and coronavirus norms on Wednesday, police said.

Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate from Shamli, Prasann Choudhary, held a public meeting in Kuwana village in the district without taking permission, they said.

A case was registered against 60 people, including Choudhary, under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (spread infection of any disease) of the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 at Kandhla Police Station, they said.

The Election Commission has banned physical rallies and assembly of people in the state till January 22 due to the spike in coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022