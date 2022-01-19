TMC trade union wing removes leader after disruption in Exide plant

The trade union arm of the Trinamool Congress, INTTUC, on Wednesday said its Purba Medinipur district president has been removed in a message of ''zero tolerance'' towards anyone disrupting smooth functioning of the industries in West Bengal.

The action was taken against Sanjay Banerjee after authorities of Exide plant in Haldia alleged that production was hampered due to protests by casual labours on Monday.

Some contract workers created chaos and prevented others from joining work leading to the disruption in production.

Without disclosing further details, Exide officials said production is back to normal on Wednesday.

Cabinet minister Moloy Ghatak and Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) state president Ritabrata Banerjee went to Haldia following the incident.

“We have suspended the district INTTUC leader (Sanjay Banerjee) on corruption charges. We want to reiterate the stand of our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about zero tolerance towards anyone who will try to disrupt smooth functioning of industry in the state,” Banerjee told PTI.

Sanjay Banerjee was also removed from his post and was replaced by sibnath Sarkar, he said.

Operations at Exide's Haldia plant have been normalised now, Ritabrata Banerjee said.

