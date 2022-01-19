Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath targets Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, says they had 'fear' of visiting Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP leader Mayawati, saying they had "fear" of visiting Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar during their terms at the helm of the state as they had "no agenda for welfare and economic well being of people".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Talking to the media here after visiting the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital, the chief minister talked of the steps taken to deal with COVID-19 and said he had visited the district several times as part of efforts to deal with the pandemic.

"It was important for me to visit here because my predecessors were afraid to come here. The opposition leaders had no agenda for welfare and economic well being of people and also for their health needs," he said. 'Noida jinx' has been part of the political grapevine in Uttar Pradesh with some chief ministers in the past seen to have lost their chair after visiting Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav did not visit Noida during his tenure as chief minister from 2012 to 2017. Yogi Adiyanath said the state government has set up integrated COVID-19 centres to look after cases.

"With the help of these centres, door to door screening programmes were also done. COVID-19 vaccination drive is also being given impetus," he said. The Chief Minister said those admitted to the hospital or under home isolation are also being monitored regularly.

He said 551 oxygen plants have been installed in the state and 11 of them are in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. He reviewed arrangements to deal with COVID-19 at GIMS here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

