University of Michigan agrees to $490 mln sexual-abuse settlement, AP reports

The University of Michigan has reached a $490 million settlement over sexual assault allegations against former sports doctor Robert Anderson, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday. A total of 1,050 people will share in the settlement, the Associated Press reported, citing attorney Parker Stinar. Stinar and the university did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 20:32 IST
The University of Michigan has reached a $490 million settlement over sexual assault allegations against former sports doctor Robert Anderson, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

A total of 1,050 people will share in the settlement, the Associated Press reported, citing attorney Parker Stinar. Stinar and the university did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The University of Michigan has been in talks to resolve multiple lawsuits, mostly by men who had accused Anderson, who was a physician for various athletic programs, of sexually abusing them.

Anderson, who worked at the university from 1966 until he retired in 2003, died in 2008, the Associated Press said.

