Left Menu

Voters rejected BJP in nagar panchayat polls: NCP

It underscores that voters have rejected the BJP, Malik, a state minister, told reporters.In many local bodies, MVA constituents contested separately, yet they managed to win and keep the BJP out of power. The party and these leaders will introspect the outcome, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 21:37 IST
Voters rejected BJP in nagar panchayat polls: NCP
  • Country:
  • India

Voters have rejected the BJP in the nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed on Wednesday.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 80 per cent seats, claimed NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, even though the opposition BJP emerged as the single largest party after winning 384 out of 1,649 seats.

“The MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has won 80 per cent of seats in nagar panchayat polls. It underscores that voters have rejected the BJP,'' Malik, a state minister, told reporters.

“In many local bodies, MVA constituents contested separately, yet they managed to win and keep the BJP out of power. It shows how much people are averse to the BJP,” Malik added.

As per the state election commission, the NCP won 344 seats, Congress 316 seats while the Sena won 284 seats.

Malik, meanwhile, praised the success of some young NCP leaders while conceding that some senior leaders could not ensure victories in their constituencies. ''The party and these leaders will introspect the outcome,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022