Voters rejected BJP in nagar panchayat polls: NCP

Voters have rejected the BJP in the nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed on Wednesday.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won 80 per cent seats, claimed NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, even though the opposition BJP emerged as the single largest party after winning 384 out of 1,649 seats.

“The MVA alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has won 80 per cent of seats in nagar panchayat polls. It underscores that voters have rejected the BJP,'' Malik, a state minister, told reporters.

“In many local bodies, MVA constituents contested separately, yet they managed to win and keep the BJP out of power. It shows how much people are averse to the BJP,” Malik added.

As per the state election commission, the NCP won 344 seats, Congress 316 seats while the Sena won 284 seats.

Malik, meanwhile, praised the success of some young NCP leaders while conceding that some senior leaders could not ensure victories in their constituencies. ''The party and these leaders will introspect the outcome,'' he said.

