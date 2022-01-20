Biden predicts Putin will launch incursion into Ukraine
20-01-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden predicted on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a move into Ukraine but a full-scale invasion would trigger a massive response that would be costly for Russia and its economy.
"My guess is he will move in," Biden told a news conference. "He has to do something."
