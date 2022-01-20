Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law, face of Cong's 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign join BJP

Ahead of the assembly elections, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:37 IST
Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya join BJP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the assembly elections, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Priyanka Maurya, was the face of the 'Ladki Hun, Lad Sakti Hun' campaign of Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had joined BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and BJP State president Swatantra Dev Singh. Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

