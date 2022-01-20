Congress releases second list of 41 candidates for UP Assembly Polls

Congress on Thursday announced the second list of candidates on 41 assembly seats for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh. Of the 41 assembly seats, 16 seats have been given to women candidates, which is 40 per cent of the total seats in the second list. These 16 women candidates include Poonam Pandit, who was an active participant of farmers' agitation and Sangeeta Tyagi, wife of late Rajiv Tyagi, former Congress spokesperson. Sangeeta Tyagi is fielded from the Sahibabad assembly constituency.

A senior functionary of the Uttar Pradesh Congress said that the party has given priority to the grass root workers to contest for the assembly polls. "Priyanka Gandhi is committed towards her promise to give 40 per cent tickets to the women workers," he added. Till now, the Congress party has announced a total of 166 candidates for the first two phases of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Earlier, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced the first list of 125 candidates.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and youth. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be announcing a youth manifesto on Friday afternoon in Delhi at the party headquarters. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to be accompanying Priyanka in the press conference.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

