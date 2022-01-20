Left Menu

Punjab polls: AAP's CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 15:34 IST
Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann will contest from the Dhuri assembly seat in Sangrur district for the next month's assembly polls in Punjab.

The announcement in this regard was made by party’s senior leader Raghav Chadha in Mohali on Thursday.

Mann was declared as the chief ministerial face of the AAP on January 18 by party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The announcement was made after the results of the party's 'Janta Chunegi Apna CM' drive were declared.

Forty-eight-year-old Mann, a comedian-turned-politician, is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

The Dhuri assembly seat is presently represented by Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

Dhuri is a part of the Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats is scheduled for February 20. The counting will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

