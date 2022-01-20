Omar targets Centre over its plan to appropriate powers of transferring IAS, IPS officers

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the Centre's plan to appropriate powers of transferring IAS and IPS officers will be ''another nail'' in the coffin of the country's federal structure.

He was reacting to media reports that the Union government is planning to acquire for itself overriding powers to transfer IAS and IPS officers through central deputation, doing away with the requirement of taking the approval of the state governments.

''This would be another nail in the coffin of India's federal structure. How would CM Modi react if PM Modi summarily removed his DG or CS? J&K lost all its powers of appointment in 2019, now it looks like the rest of India's states will go the same way,'' Abdullah tweeted.

