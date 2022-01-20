Left Menu

Punjab polls: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to have six pink polling booths

Sarangal said the administration will also set up a divyang polling booth for physically challenged in Nawanshahr constituency, which will be managed by persons with disabilities PWD.The district has 2,39,542 women and 2,55,693 men voters.

PTI | Nawanshahr | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:47 IST
Punjab polls: Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to have six pink polling booths
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district will have six women-managed pink polling booths during the Assembly polls next month, an initiative that aims at encouraging their participation in the election process. According to an official statement, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said each of three Assembly segments will have two such booths.

These will be exclusively managed by women teams during the polling on February 20, he said. The entire staff at such polling booths, including security personnel, will be women, he added.

The DC said the polling booths will have pink walls and table covers.

The initiative aims at catering to women voters and encourage them to vote, the statement said.

Sarangal said the move will help break gender stereotypes that women employees are reluctant in performing election duties, whereas women are excelling in every area of society through their hard work and dedication.

The deputy commissioner said this is a leap towards women empowerment and gender equality. Sarangal said the administration will also set up a ''divyang'' polling booth for physically challenged in Nawanshahr constituency, which will be managed by persons with disabilities (PWD).

The district has 2,39,542 women and 2,55,693 men voters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022