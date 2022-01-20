Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda on door to door campaign in Bareilly on Friday

BJP president J P Nadda will undertake a door to door campaign in Bareilly and hold organisational meetings with party leaders in different parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday, its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:29 IST
BJP chief Nadda on door to door campaign in Bareilly on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda will undertake a door to door campaign in Bareilly and hold organisational meetings with party leaders in different parts of western Uttar Pradesh on Friday, its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said. Party sources said that Home Minister Amit Shah may visit Mathura on Saturday for holding political meetings. Baluni said Nadda will hold two meetings in Agra with party leaders associated with 20 assembly constituencies each before heading to Bareilly where he will also hold meetings before carrying out door to door campaign while adhering to Election Commission guidelines related to COVID-19. Western Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in the first two phases of the seven-phase elections in the state. The BJP has announced its candidates for 108 of the 113 seats that will go to the polls on February 10 and 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022