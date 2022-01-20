Cong emerging as better option in UP, will form govt in Punjab, Uttarakhand: Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said on Thursday that the Congress will form the government in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

He also said the Congress is emerging as a better option for voters in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to reporters in Tonk on Thursday, Pilot, who returned after visiting Uttar Pradesh, said, ''We will form the government in Uttarakhand and Punjab, and people in Uttar Pradesh want change and the Congress is emerging as a better option.'' Alleging harassment of farmers, exploitation of women during the tenure of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he said, ''You will do so much barbarity with farmers, women are exploited. The administration has worked outside the purview of the law, has spread terror among the people and the attitude with which it has worked is out of control. There is only 'bulldozer' rule and there is 'encounter' rule.''.

He said the Congress has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for three decades, but people have seen the governments of Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party there and people have rejected those governments. ''They have seen the BJP. We are trying to give a better alternative. We are in small numbers, yet the real role has been played by opposition Congress,'' Pilot said.

