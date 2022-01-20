Left Menu

UP polls: Rahul, Priyanka to release youth manifesto on Friday

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the partys youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Both leaders will address a special press conference at the partys headquarters. This is one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party will be jointly addressing the media.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 23:26 IST
UP polls: Rahul, Priyanka to release youth manifesto on Friday
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will on Friday release the party's youth manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Both leaders will address a special press conference at the party's headquarters. This is one of the rare occasions when both leaders of the Congress Party will be jointly addressing the media. The party is going to the polls with youth and women in focus and has announced that it will reserve 40 per cent of tickets for women in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022