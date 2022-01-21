Left Menu

Rajeshwar Bansal leaves RLD after being refused ticket for son from Shamli

Refused ticket for his son, Former MLA and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajeshwar Bansal has resigned from the party.The SP-RLD alliance had earlier announced Prasanna Chaudhary its candidate from Shamli constituency. Bansal and his son sent their resignations to party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-01-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 11:59 IST
Refused ticket for his son, Former MLA and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajeshwar Bansal has resigned from the party.

The SP-RLD alliance had earlier announced Prasanna Chaudhary its candidate from Shamli constituency. Bansal had demanded ticket for his son Akhil Bansal from the same assembly seat. Bansal and his son sent their resignations to party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.

