Rajeshwar Bansal leaves RLD after being refused ticket for son from Shamli
Refused ticket for his son, Former MLA and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajeshwar Bansal has resigned from the party.The SP-RLD alliance had earlier announced Prasanna Chaudhary its candidate from Shamli constituency. Bansal and his son sent their resignations to party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-01-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 11:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Refused ticket for his son, Former MLA and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajeshwar Bansal has resigned from the party.
The SP-RLD alliance had earlier announced Prasanna Chaudhary its candidate from Shamli constituency. Bansal had demanded ticket for his son Akhil Bansal from the same assembly seat. Bansal and his son sent their resignations to party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SP-RLD alliance announces first list of 29 candidates for UP polls
SP-RLD alliance announces first list of 29 candidates for UP polls
'SP-RLD candidate list full of criminals', says UP deputy CM
BJP leaders quitting to join SP-RLD alliance shows 'we are peaking at right time', are an 'attractive alternative': Jayant Chaudhary to PTI.
UP: SP-RLD candidate, 59 others booked for violation of model code, Covid norms