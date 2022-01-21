Left Menu

Rajeshwar Bansal leaves RLD after being refused ticket for son from Shamli

Former MLA and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajeshwar Bansal has resigned from the party after his son was refused ticket from Shamli assembly seat.Bansal and his son, Akhil Bansal, sent their resignations to party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.The SP-RLD alliance has given ticket to Prasanna Chaudhary from Shamli constituency who filed his nomination on Tuesday.

Former MLA and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajeshwar Bansal has resigned from the party after his son was refused ticket from Shamli assembly seat.

Bansal and his son, Akhil Bansal, sent their resignations to party leader Jayant Chaudhary on Thursday.

The SP-RLD alliance has given ticket to Prasanna Chaudhary from Shamli constituency who filed his nomination on Tuesday. Rajeshwar Bansal, a former MLA from Kairana, had demanded ticket for his son Akhil Bansal from Shamli. He was appointed the national secretary of RLD in 2020 by party founder Ajit Singh and is known to be a strong leader in the region.

His son Akhil Bansal also held a post in the party. The assembly election will be held in Uttar Pradesh in seven phases beginning February 10. Its results will be declared on March 10.

