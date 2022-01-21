Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:50 IST
Five die in another case of suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least five people have died in Bihar's Saran district in what appears to be yet another case of suspected hooch tragedy in the dry state, officials said on Friday.

According to District Magistrate, Saran, Rajesh Meena, the deaths were reported from different villages of Amnour and Maker blocks.

''We have received information about five deaths. Bodies of two of the deceased have been sent for post mortem. Some of the bereaved family members have blamed the deaths on liquor consumption,'' stated the DM in Chhaora, the district headquarters.

He said raids conducted jointly by police and excise department in the two blocks have unearthed illicit liquor trade, and vowed stern action against all accused.

The incident comes less than a week after 11 people died in Nalanda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home district, after consuming spurious liquor.

Earlier, around Deepawali, hooch had claimed more than 40 lives in West Champaran, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar in April, 2016, a year after Kumar promised the same to the state's women.

Implementation of the same by his government has, however, been an object of criticism by the opposition and, sometimes, by the judiciary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

