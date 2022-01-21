Rahul greets people of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura on Statehood Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day and said he hoped that they thrive and prosper.

The three states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura were formed on this day in 1972 with the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

''My wishes to friends in Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their respective Statehood day. These jewels from the North Eastern part of our country are a source of much pride for all of us. I hope the beautiful people from these states thrive and prosper,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

