SilverLine survey stones removed by protesters in Kerala, Congress extends support

A set of survey stones, laid as part of the construction of the Left government's flagship SilverLine rail corridor project, were removed from a paddy field here by a group of protesters on Friday morning, as the Congress-led UDF opposition extended all support to them.

Around 30 protesters, under the aegis of the 'Janakeeya Samithi' (People's Forum), marched to Triveni paddy field located at Puliyanam here in Ernakulam district, and removed the survey stones placed by the authorities.

As many as six stones, placed in Parakkadavu panchayat here, were uprooted on Thursday night itself and a wreath was placed over it by unknown persons. The photos of the yellow-painted stones with wreath over it were shared on social media platforms by Congress party activists, who oppose the multi-crore project.

Angamaly legislator and Congress leader Roji M John, in a Facebook post, said the authorities laid the stones using police force and were arresting and threatening people who protested against it.

''Salute to those bravehearts who gave a befitting reply to the arrogance shown by the Pinarayi Vijayan government that goes ahead with the SilverLine project challenging the people,'' he said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan told reporters in Kochi that it was just a delusion of the government that the agitations against the SilverLine rail corridor can be suppressed through oppression and using police force.

Alleging that it was the government that laid the stones illegally, he said a recent High Court verdict makes it clear that its removal was legal. The Court and the opposition asked the same questions in this regard, the Congress leader claimed.

Locals and protesters removed the survey stones, laid as part of the social impact study of the SilverLine project in various places across Kerala, including politically volatile Kannur district, over the past few days.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that the uprooting of stones would not stop development work and the mega project would be implemented at any cost.

A total of Rs 63,941 crore is the estimated cost of the rail corridor project, proposed to connect the south and north ends of the state.

