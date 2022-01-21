Russia: U.S. response to security demands will show if talks on right track
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would understand whether talks on its sweeping security demands were on the right track once it had received a written response to them from the United States. At a news conference after talks with the U.S. in Geneva, Russia's top diplomat was asked about the possibility of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.
"Let's not get ahead of ourselves, President Putin is always ready for contacts with President Biden, it's clear these contacts need to be seriously prepared," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Putin
- U.S.
- United States
- Moscow
- Sergei Lavrov
- Biden
- Vladimir Putin
- Geneva
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Biden to call out Trump's 'singular responsibility' for Jan. 6 attacks
Biden, Congress mark a year since violent insurrection
WRAPUP 1-Biden to call Trump a threat to democracy on U.S. Capitol attack anniversary
Biden urges U.S. to reject Trump lies on anniversary of Capitol attack
Biden will leave to Justice Dept consequences Trump should face for Jan. 6 attack - White House