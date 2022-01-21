Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:51 IST
Assembly polls: Union Health Secretary, Health Secys of poll-bound states to meet EC on Saturday
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Secretary and Health Secretaries of poll-bound states' will meet Election Commission officers on Saturday at 12:30 pm, said sources. Meeting holds relevance as five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur-- are going for polls amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Polling for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh for 403 constituencies will take place in seven phases. Manipur with 60 constituencies will vote on February 27 and March 3.

Punjab with 117 constituencies will go to the polls on February 20. Earlier, it was scheduled to vote on February 14. Uttarakhand with 70 constituencies and Goa with 40 constituencies will cast their vote in a single phase on February 14.

The counting of votes for all the Assembly seats in the five states will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

