Court takes cognizance of defamation complaint filed by Raghav Chaddha

A Delhi court has taken cognizance of the defamation complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chaddha. He has filed a complaint of criminal defamation against Sourabh Jain, resident of Patiala, Punjab for making false and defamatory allegations. Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor after taking cognizance of the complaint listed the matter for examination of the Complainant and other witnesses. The Court has fixed the matter for pre summoning evidence on 26 April 2022.

The Court in its order dated January 19 said, "the perusal of the case record would reflect that the details of the alleged defamatory imputations levelled against the complainant have been mentioned on page no. 9-13 of the complaint." The pen drive stated to have to contain the videos of the press conference and interviews addressed by proposed accused levelling the defamatory imputations against complainant along with Hindi transcript of same, also forms part of the case record, the court said.

The present complaint case u/s 200 Cr.P.C. has been filed by Raghav Chaddha through Advocate Prashant Manchanda. The complainant sought prosecution of proposed accused Sourabh Jain of the offence u/s 499/500 IPC The Counsel for the complainant stated the complainant is an MLA from Aam Aadmi Party and also holds the responsibility in the capacity of Co-Incharge of Aam Aadmi Party's affairs in the state of Punjab.

The complaint mentions Chaddha is having a glorious reputation in the eyes of society given his illustrious academic qualification and honest administration in discharging his duties. Manchanda further stated in the complaint that proposed accused Sourabh Jain has made intentional and deliberate imputations against the complainant on various social media platforms including Facebook and youtube, levelling false and unsubstantiated allegations of corruption and deceit against Chaddha.

The complaint alleged that more particularly, the defamatory imputations like Dalal, Gunda, Baiman have been used against the complainant by the proposed accused with the view to harass him and derail the work undertaken by him and the Aam Aadmi Party across the country. The criminal complaint was filed against Saurabh Jain for defaming Raghav Chadha, by publishing false and defamatory allegations before various news portals and via press conferences which were widely circulated on social media platforms among other modes levelling malicious, false and baseless accusations of corruption and deceit against Raghav Chadha and using per se derogatory and scurrilous words against him with the vested premeditated political intent of deriding and defaming Chadha's personal and professional reputation and lowering his image in the eyes of the public.

The complaint alleged the proposed accusation Sourabh Jain organised a press conference on 11 January and levelled the false allegation of corruption. Not only this he allegedly circulated it on Facebook and youtube too. The very next day he gave another interview. It is further added, all these defamatory and scandalous allegations have been made by the accused person in furtherance of his larger vested political designs and should be outrightly rejected on the anvil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)